Deputy Chief Paul Leingang recognized for work with domestic violence victims

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The late Deputy Chief Paul Leingang was recognized on Wednesday by the Mandan Police Department for his work with domestic violence victims.

His wife, Kelly, and their children, Kyle and Kayla, were presented the Sgt. Kenner Lifesaver Award in his honor at the 2020 Abused Adult Resource Center annual meeting.

“The Mandan Police Department is proud of the recognition Deputy Chief Paul Leingang has received for his dedication and commitment to the victims of domestic violence,” the MPD said.

Leingang passed at 54 years old after a battle with lung cancer. He served on the MPD for 37 years.

