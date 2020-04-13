Des Lacs-Burlington educators help bridge the gap with parents and students

Many parents are now charting new territory, finding themselves as teachers, some for the very first time. But teamwork is making things a little easier to navigate.

“The other parents that I have talked to, the schools are saying, ‘Hey this is our office hours let us know if you have any questions.’ My kids see their teacher every day of the week,” said mother of three, Ann Marquart.

Her children attend school in Des Lacs-Burlington. Since the switch to online learning, she says teachers and administrators have been nothing but helpful.

She added, “Their communication, they are always on it. As soon as you send them a message if they are not in a meeting you’re getting an email or phone call back.”

Ann says as a parent it has taken a little adjusting to being the teacher at home, especially with one of her children having special needs. But with the help of teachers like Tracy Bonn, things are a little easier.

“Once you kind of got your feet wet, and kind of found a platform that worked well, I think it’s going OK,” said Bonn, Special Educational Strategist.

Learning online can be difficult for students with special needs and their parents. The needs of those students can be big and require some individualizing.

Bonn says she has done research on curriculum and has found the best method for making sure her students get all they need.

Bonn added, “I keep the lessons as close to the same as I can, as to what we were doing before. It looks a little different because we don’t have that textbook, pencil paper set up. But we still have the same programs.”

“Most of the stuff they do, it has the links on the slides,” said third grader, Conner Marquart.

Using programs that students are used to gives a sense of normalcy to students, and in return helps them continue learning as they were before.

As far as Ann, not only is she happy with the education Des Lacs-Burlington School is putting out, but so are her children.

“Thanks for making it really easy, to do the work,” said Conner.

Ann says her children even get to participate in an assembly, via Zoom, where they recite the pledge of allegiance, making things just a little more normal for students and teachers.