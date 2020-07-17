Despite big job growth in June, North Dakota jobless numbers remain high

There’s good news in the latest unemployment report from Job Service North Dakota.

11,000 more North Dakotans had a job in June, compared to May.

The state’s peak unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in April, with over 37,000 people without jobs. For June, the rate is 6.3 percent, and about 25,500 are still out of work.

Here are April, May, and June’s unemployment numbers compared to those same months last year:

April 2020: 37,311 unemployed

April 2019: 9,963 unemployed

May 2020: 34,855 unemployed

May 2019: 8,303 unemployed

June 2020: 25,569 unemployed

June 2019: 10,907 unemployed

The difference is drastic, and the rate for April this year is close to quadruple April 2019 numbers.

“That does fall somewhat in line with the national trend. However, North Dakota is a pretty resilient state, so there are a lot of job openings out there: over 11,000. And so, there are jobs available at this point,” shared Marcia Havens, the Manager for Job Service North Dakota’s Labor Market Information Center.

Havens says the hardest-hit industry in North Dakota is leisure and hospitality, which lost just over 9,500 jobs this year.

Oil and industry layoffs sit at about 10,250 according the the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.