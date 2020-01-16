Despite chilly temps, drive-thru workers still provide customer service

Getting a warm cup of coffee, fast food or a prescription at a drive-thru is not only convenient but allows you to stay in your warm car.

On a day like today, the person on the other side of the window is feeling the chill.

“Hi, welcome to Broadway Bean and Bagel. What can we get started for you?”

Space heaters, an automatic window and moving around quickly are some of the ways workers like Abby Howard at Broadway Bean and Bagel in Minot try to stay warm while providing awesome customer service.

The owner said customers understand that it’s cold outside, so they close the window to keep warm. And they don’t mind chatting with you when it is open.

“We strive every day to make sure that our customers feel welcome and everything,” said Dan Boyce, owner of Broadway Bean. “And even through the cold, we just, we bear down and we take that cold for a couple extra seconds just to make sure that our customers are comfortable.”

If you’re looking for a small way to make life easier for those drive-thru workers? Boyce said if you’ve been looking at the menu with your window up, chances are, they’ve already greeted you. So just start your order right away when you’re ready.