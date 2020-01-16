Despite chilly temps, drive-thru workers still provide customer service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getting a warm cup of coffee, fast food or a prescription at a drive-thru is not only convenient but allows you to stay in your warm car.

On a day like today, the person on the other side of the window is feeling the chill.

“Hi, welcome to Broadway Bean and Bagel. What can we get started for you?”

Space heaters, an automatic window and moving around quickly are some of the ways workers like Abby Howard at Broadway Bean and Bagel in Minot try to stay warm while providing awesome customer service.

The owner said customers understand that it’s cold outside, so they close the window to keep warm. And they don’t mind chatting with you when it is open.

“We strive every day to make sure that our customers feel welcome and everything,” said Dan Boyce, owner of Broadway Bean. “And even through the cold, we just, we bear down and we take that cold for a couple extra seconds just to make sure that our customers are comfortable.”

If you’re looking for a small way to make life easier for those drive-thru workers? Boyce said if you’ve been looking at the menu with your window up, chances are, they’ve already greeted you. So just start your order right away when you’re ready.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16"

A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel"

Girl Scouts Lemon Ups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts Lemon Ups"

Girl Scout Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Interview"

Blessing Bank Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank Update"

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"

Williston Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Aviation"

BPS Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Aviation"

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha Day"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge