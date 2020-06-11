Despite COVID-19, job opportunities still available

The Workforce Center Manager of Williston tells KX News some jobs in the area have taken a hit in the hiring phases.

In a May report, she’s seen jobs that normally aren’t in the top three among jobs hiring, make their way to the top, while others, like in the oil industry, have dropped.

She says despite any situation there’s usually still opportunities out there presenting themselves.

“So I really want to encourage people to check out those opportunities that have risen not only in spite of the pandemic but in light of the pandemic where people may have a different opportunity to work from home or get into a sector that they haven’t thought of before.” Workforce Center Manager of Williston Paula Hickel said.