Despite fewer vehicles, the nation’s roads are getting deadlier

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic decrease in the number of cars and trucks on the road, but that’s doesn’t necessarily mean they’re safer.

“During the pandemic, we took cars off the roads, but we did not reap the safety benefits we should have experienced. Instead for every mile driven, our roads became deadlier even though they were much emptier,” said National Safety Council President Lorraine Martin.

As the coronavirus pandemic swept over the nation and people sheltered in their homes, fewer and fewer vehicles are traveling out nations highways and byways.

But for many people who are hitting the roads, it seems as though they are throwing caution to the wind with deadly results.

“A 12 percent jump in the death rate in March and an unprecedented 34 percent increase in the rate of death in April and this is with miles driven dropping 40 percent in April,” said Martin.

It seems dangerous driving is skyrocketing, as people feel they can push the limits with fewer cars on the roads. It’s even prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to develop a new ad campaign aimed at getting people to slow down.

North Dakota isn’t immune to this problem by any means. In fact, 16 states across the country saw an increase in traffic deaths when you look at May of last year compared to May of this year, with North Dakota seeing an increase of 36% — the fourth highest number in the country.

KX News visited with Sgt. Wade Kadrmas of the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He tells us they pulled over quite a few drivers testing the limits of the law.

“From the middle of April to the middle of May, we did see around a 38 percent increase in speeding citations that were issued to drivers going 11 or more miles over the speed limit,” said Sgt Kadrmas.

And it’s just not speeding but excessive speeding, such as traveling more than 100 miles an hour was a major problem across the country, as well as here in North Dakota.

“We have seen several speeds over 100 miles per hour here recently, actually in the Fargo area. There were some troopers within a six-and-a-half-hour period they stopped one driver four times for four different speeds,” said Sgt. Kadrmas.

One of those citations was for going 104 in a 65 mile an hour zone.

The message is simple: if you want to keep your license or simply arrive alive to your next destination, don’t have so much of a lead foot.