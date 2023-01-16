BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Right now, it’s a pleasant start to January, with temps in the 20’s and 30’s. Prime time to fire up the auger and drill some holes on the ice. Thousands of people all over the state have already ventured out ice fishing.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one local tackle shop to find out more about how the ice and the fish are looking so far this season.

Dakota Tackle is one of the largest tackle shops in the area, according to the owner, Wade Anderson. Anderson said that this winter, fishing has been a bit spotty for the area due to the large accumulation of snow.

“The water pressure of that snow, the water comes up and it floods the area, so it makes it a little bit sloppy. It’s kind of hard to get in and out of there. Access has been a problem. There are some lakes that they’re getting to now, and it’s getting better as it warms up. So, a lot of people are getting out now and doing more of it, especially now that the temperatures have warmed up,” explained Anderson.

Anderson has owned Dakota Tackle for about 44 years and says it’s time for him to be with his grandchildren and enjoy retirement. Dakota Tackle is for sale by the owners, and Anderson is hoping to retire and sell by the end of the year.