MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Don’t blink when you pass by 105 Collins Avenue in Mandan, or you might miss a small coffee shop that offers a diverse drink menu and an inviting environment.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the owner and operator of Cappuccino on Collins in Mandan, Trish Camisa, to talk more about her business.

Camisa is the fourth owner of the coffee shop, which first opened in 1994. Camisa took over in January and said that she wishes to expand in the future and bring in more people.

The shop features a new local artist every month. This month the artist of the month is the Too Crafty Girls. Camisa said that they are already filling up spots for 2023 for local artists who wish to be featured in the store.

Camisa said that she has been working on a new holiday menu.

“I kind of wanted to go with a cookie theme because Christmas and the holiday season is always about cookie exchanges and baking. That’s what I grew up doing with my godmother and that was really fun. So, there is going to be a cookie theme. My favorite so far is the peanut butter cookie latte,” said Camisa.

Cappuccino on Collins is open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday the shop is open from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M. On Sundays, they open at 9 A.M. and serve until 2 P.M.