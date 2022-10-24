BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Halloween is almost here, and while many humans look forward to the sweet treats some animals do too.

Trunk or Treat week is here, and there will be many community events around the area.

Kitty City will be hosting its Trunk or Treat event at Petco in Bismarck on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taylor Aasen met with Alison Smith, the Director of Kitty City, to talk more about what their hopes are for this weekend.

Smith says that all kids and dogs are welcome, and there could be treats for our four-legged friends as well.