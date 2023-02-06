BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Love is in the air, and people are planning their Valentine’s Day dates. Taylor Aasen gives us some date night ideas that you can check out this Valentine’s date with your significant other.

Aasen’s first date destination took her to Midway Lanes in Mandan. Aasen met with Jim Mellon, the owner of Midway Lanes to find out what they’re doing for Valentine’s Day.

“We have a Sweethearts, a bowling tournament on Sunday, and we’ll fill the whole house with people,” explained Mellon. “People with their girlfriends, their wives, their wannabes, and anyone else, and we’ll just have a ball. Every one of the tables has roses on them, and flowers and balloons and all that. When you walk in here, it doesn’t look like a bowling alley. And then we’ll bowl about three to four games, and we’ll have fun in the bar. We’ll award prizes afterward.”

With 52 teams signed up for the Sweethearts Tournament, they have reached a max number of players for Sunday. However, Tuesday is still open to those looking to strike gold for a great date night. You can book a lane by calling the number listed on their website.