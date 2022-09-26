MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — In Monday’s Destination Dakota, we head to “where the west begins.”

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park was established in 1907 in Mandan and is the state’s oldest park.

The rich history proves that it’s a must-see site. There are trails for hiking, biking, and even horseback riding.

The park also offers campsites to visitors in the summer and in the fall as well.

The Visitor Center, which is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., features displays of Mandan artifacts and history.

The area also offers other items of interest on Lewis & Clark, The Far West River Boat, and the Civilian Conservation Corp.

Also, if you’re looking for a beautiful venue for a wedding or birthday party, visitors are able to rent out The Commissary Great Room at a cost.

The multipurpose room is available year-round and features beautiful scenery overlooking the Missouri River.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one of Fort Abraham Lincoln’s park rangers, Tyler Schelske, to figure out more about the park.