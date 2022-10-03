NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — In Monday’s Destination Dakota, we went to the home of Salem Sue in New Salem North Dakota, located about 30 miles west of Bismarck.

It’s an ‘utterly’ cool sight to see because of Miss Salem Sue.

She was built in 1974, and she stands 38 feet tall. In length, she is about 50 feet and weighs 12,000 pounds, quite different than a regular cow.

The Holstein Circuit started in 1904 with 14 members. Eventually, the New Salem Holstein breeding stock would be sold in every county in North Dakota.

Salem Sue really draws people into the small community of about 1,000 people and stands right off of Interstate 94, so she’s very hard to miss.

She’s not only the World’s Largest Holstein Cow but also probably one of the world’s most expensive cow. It cost about $40,000 to build her.

One fun fact is that she is made out of fiberglass. This means that she might look solid from the outside, but on the inside, she is quite hollow.

Salem Sue serves not only as an inspiration to cows all around her, but she also serves educational purposes to the youth of New Salem.

She teaches them education about animals and about the importance of living in a rural community.