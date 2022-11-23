MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — ‘Tis the season to go skiing. Not only is it the 30th anniversary of Huff Hills opening, but it’s also their earliest opening ever.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Andy Beck, Huff Hills Mountain Operation Manager, to talk more about the ski resort and what makes it a special place for the whole family to enjoy.

“People my age, that grew up out here as eleven- and twelve-year-old kids riding as a little rat pack blasting through the woods when we were teenagers, and now we’ve got kids. So, we’re watching them discover the area. It’s a great place to learn to learn to ski. And it’s a great place to bring your family before you head out to a western resort. Make sure boots fit, get the ski legs back underneath you, it really makes those trips a lot more fun,” said Beck.

Huff Hills will be open on Black Friday and through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To ski for the day, it costs $29 for children ages six to 12 and seniors 62+ and it’s $39 for a daily adult pass.

For more information about Huff Hills, visit their website Huff Hills Ski Area