WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Washburn, North Dakota is an immersive way to learn about the area’s history. The center features art exhibits, historical artifacts, and friendly interpreters to tell the story of Lewis & Clarks’ voyage to North Dakota in 1804.

Beyond the history of Lewis & Clark, the interpretive center also teaches about expeditions that happened 25 years later, history about agriculture in the area, and what life was like for the MHA Nation in the 19th century.

Not only is there a museum, but also, down the road, you can find Fort Mandan. Fort Mandan is a great experience that allows visitors to put themselves in the shoes of how Lewis & Clark lived when they stayed in the Washburn area for a year’s time.

Taylor Aasen met with the Site Supervisor, Dana Morrison, at the museum to learn more about what they do and how they teach others about the History of the area.