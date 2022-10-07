MOHALL, N.D. (KXNET) — Small communities are enjoyable for some to live in, but sometimes there isn’t much to do for the younger generation.

Mohall, North Dakota is getting a new family center to help engage the youth of the community.

Reporter, Taylor Aasen met with Dustin Mayer, the President of the Mohall Lansford Sherwood Community Improvement Association to talk more about a project that has been underway for years.

Mayer has been working on building a new family center in the small community in order to bring more activities for the youth to enjoy.

They plan on having a bowling alley, arcade, hotel rooms, and more.