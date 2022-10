MOHALL, N.D. (KXNET) — In Friday’s Destination Dakota, we head to a small town close to the Canadian border.

Mohall, North Dakota is home to about 700 people.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the Mayor of Mohall to talk more about what makes this small community so special.

Mayor Tom Witteman said that he has lived in Mohall most of his life, and enjoys the small-town feel that Mohall has. He talked about how the county courthouse is a unique building and was built in the Depression era.