WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Washburn, North Dakota, is known not only for it’s abundance in coal, but it’s also known for its welcoming community.

Corner Stone Nutrition is a family-owned and operated business in Washburn, located right on Main Avenue. The business supplies nutritious shakes, teas, and meal plans for those who want to live a healthy lifestyle. Their menu has a wide variety of healthy options to fill your needs. And their local favorites: their caramel macchiato shakes and ocean breeze teas.

Reporter, Taylor Aasen, met with the Botner family, who owns and operates Corner Stone Nutrition to talk more about their business, and why they enjoy living in the community that they have lived in for years.