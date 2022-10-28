SAWYER, N.D. (KXNET) — Sawyer, North Dakota is a small town located about 20 minutes south of Minot.

In Friday’s Destination Dakota, Reporter Taylor Aasen is in Sawyer met with Kristy Borud, the City Auditor of Sawyer to learn more about the tiny town.

Borud explained why she enjoys living in Sawyer.

“I love that it’s a small town. Everybody knows everybody, but for the most part, it’s for a good cause and you feel safe. You know who you can count on,” said Borud.

Since the Sawyer school reopened, Borud said that there has been an increase in students and people in the community.

“The school is a great addition to the community. I know there’s kids from Minot and Velva coming into Sawyer school. There’s been an increase in kids this year. I wanna say about 40 or more. But, everything’s been going great. They have a great staff of teachers and kids. And I can’t wait for my little one to go to school here,” said Borud.