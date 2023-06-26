WISHEK, N.D. (KXNET) — The town of Wishek is celebrating 125 years, and has plenty of different events for everyone to participate in this week.

One of those events is a wagon train. The procession will start in Eureka, South Dakota on Wednesday morning, and people will make their way to Wishek. According to Wishek resident David Just, the wagon train will start in Eureka because that’s where many of Wishek’s ancestors came from.

The wagon train will be a two-day ride, and 100 people are already signed up for the trip.

To find a list of all the activities that will be happening this week, click here.