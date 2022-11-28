DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — Dunseith is known for many things including being near the Canadian border and attractions like the International Peace Garden.

Lauren Davis went to the Turtle Mountains to see one of the largest turtle sculptures around.

This turtle was built in 1982 by George Gottbreht, the owner of Dale’s Truckstop and Cafe, which is located right next door. It’s made from more than 2,000 wheel rims welded together.

The turtle is about 18 feet high and 40 feet long. The head alone weighs more than a ton. And this is not even the large turtle near the turtle mountains. There’s also Tommy the turtle in Bottineau.

So what’s your favorite part about the turtle behind us?”

“Well, I was pretty much a senior in high school back in the day. And they got this turtle started way back when, back in the ’80s,” said Dunseith resident Anita Belgarde.

So why should people come to visit this turtle?

“Because it’s so, it’s so sacred and stuff like it’s the Anishinabe, like one of our teachings for the backbone and stuff of our community and stuff because it’s so unique. And like I said and it’s part of our seven teachings with the Anishinabe people,” Belgarde said. “People have the small turtles or whatever, as necklaces, earrings, and stuff, it’s just overall unique. ‘Cause, we do have a lot of people that I do know, all seasons of the year that do come over here for pictures, such as yourself. It’s so unique and I don’t know what to say, it’s just Turtle Mountains.”

A giant motor was added to move the head of the statue but the desire to climb the monument was too strong, so the motor had to be removed to prevent accidents.