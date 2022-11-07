Tis the season for ice skating. In North Dakota, skating outdoors isn’t always ideal.

However, the Starion Sports Complex has indoor ice skating throughout the winter season for those who wish to have an “ice” day.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Dave Frueh, the Mandan Park District Recreation Facility Manager, to talk more about the indoor activities they have open to the public.

“Every Sunday from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. we have open skate for the public. Whether it’s for birthday parties or people come and enjoy the open time on the ice. We do have open hockey, too, at that time. It’s five dollars to get in and we do have skate rentals also for the public,” explained Frueh.

The next day for open skate will be on Veterans Day starting at 11:30 A.M. Open skate will be available to the public until the middle of March.