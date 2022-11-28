BELCOURT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mission of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Indian Heritage Center is to preserve and promote the history, culture, and language of the Tribe.

It’s also a tool to educate residents and the rest of North Dakota.

The center not only preserves written documents and artifacts of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, but they also make historical materials available for use by the Turtle Mountain people and others who desire to learn more about the Tribe and its cultural heritage.