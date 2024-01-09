MINOT, ND (KXNET) — After months of investigating the shooting death of Minot resident Davin Eby Smith that occurred last October, police officially arrested Ian Abrahamson yesterday. Now, further details from the incident in October have become available.

According to the affidavit, on October 9, 2023, Abrahamson was approached by Smith at a Minot residence where the two conversed and Smith allegedly refused to leave. This led to Abrahamson allegedly hitting Smith in the face with a firearm that he had on him, according to court documents.

After this initial encounter, Smith left the residence and returned later with a friend. Smith and his friend allegedly began yelling and pounding on the door of the residence until Abrahamson came outside. As Abrahamson approached the two, court documents state that Smith allegedly began aggressively coming toward Abrahamson. He then pulled a handgun from his pants, pointed it at Smith, and shot Smith one time from about a foot away, according to the affidavit.

The bullet wounded Smith in the abdomen and police were immediately called. Abrahamson stayed on scene and told police that he shot Smith.

After being taken to Trinity Hospital, Smith later succumbed to his injuries.

Abrahamson was detained and interviewed by police several times while an investigation into the incident took place. Based on Abrahamson’s interviews and other factors, he was formally arrested and charged with Manslaughter (Class B Felony) and Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony).

An initial appearance for Abrahamson is scheduled for later today at 2:00 p.m. CT.