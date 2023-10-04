Correction: The bond amount was originally incorrect, it has since been corrected.

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — We are learning more about the man who is accused of shooting at two women inside a hotel in Alexander.

David Chambers Jr.’s initial appearance was held Wednesday and he is being held on a $2 million bond for four felonies.

According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the women and Chambers were previously in a relationship. That woman is the manager of the Tumbleweed Inn and Suites, where law enforcement said the shooting happened.

Police say video footage shows Chambers, the woman, and her friend, arguing in the lobby.

Chambers then left the lobby, went into his hotel room, and returned with a long rifle, shooting at the two women. Both women took cover, then wrestled the gun out of Chambers’ hands.

Chambers later surrendered to law enforcement and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, Reckless endangerment, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a Felon, and domestic violence.

His pretrial conference is set for December 7.