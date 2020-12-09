Develop Dickinson hosting an event to teach businesses how to make an impact using Google

Business owners from all across the state will soon have access to free online marketing tools helping them get a edge they so badly need right now.

Develop Dickinson was created as a way to help business owners learn about the things they can do to take their business to the next level.

“You know so often times we’re having to leave our community. Go to different conferences and things like that to really get a lot of this information. But when you look about it and think about it we have so many great people right here and so much to offer in Dickinson as a whole,” said Terri Stevson, a Chair Member of Develop Dickinson.

This week they are hosting a Grow with Google Seminar.

A hybrid model event being held via zoom that will teach business owners how to expand their online presence, owners just like Todd Dorval who owns Health and Wellness Chiropractic.

“Internet is huge right now, especially with the younger generation. And with this whole COVID thing going on nobody is actually just going out anywhere anymore so they’re getting more and more information off of the internet. So being available and being easy to find and having a good internet presence is huge right now,” said Dorval.

The event will also teach owners about claiming their business on Google, updating their information and how to make sure they pop up *first in a Google search.

“People are searching for those great photos, or searching for those great videos and they’re searching for your business as well. So the more appealing you can make your business look online to not only your current traffic coming into your organization or even your future guest. It’s just going to better the overall success of your business,” said Julie Obrigewitsch who is the keynote speaker.

Another added benefit it’s not just for businesses. Obrigewitsch has already taught these tools to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson Police Department, enhancing their online footprint across various platforms, including YouTube.

The Grow with Google Seminar will take place December 10th at 1 o’clock. You can find all the details at https://www.visitdickinson.com/events/2020/develop-dickinson—grow-with-google