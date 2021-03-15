Developer: Oil project ‘vital’ if Dakota Access shuts down

FILE – In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota Access oil pipeline that stretches from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota to Illinois. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, upheld the ruling of a district judge who ordered a full environmental impact review of the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota. Following a complaint by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April 2020 that a more extensive review was necessary than the one already conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A proposed oil pipeline in northwestern North Dakota would take on added importance if the Dakota Access pipeline is shut down, according to the developer of the McKenzie County project.

Bridger Pipeline wants to convert 27 miles of an oil gathering pipeline into a transmission line and extend it by more than 2 miles.

The state Public Service Commission is holding  hearing on the proposal on March 22.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the application by Bridger alludes to the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline that will be discussed in a federal court hearing scheduled next month.

A judge has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers why the pipeline should continue to run while the Corps conducts a detail environmental survey.

