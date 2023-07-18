UPDATE: June 18, 11:18 a.m.

The New Town Fire Department is reporting that they were called to the scene of the incident regarding an explosion near the bypass north of New Town.

According to their Facebook page, the scene is stable and there are no ongoing hazards.

Witnesses are sharing that officials are evacuating apartments on the north side of town and are alerting people to stay back in case of a possible second explosion.

The bypass is currently closed from Highway 23 to 1804 and at College Drive while multiple agencies are assisting with traffic control and scene safety.

ORIGINAL STORY: June 18, 10:57 a.m.

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — There is a large active fire that has started off Highway 23 north of New Town. At this time, there is very little information available regarding what caused the fire, if anyone is injured, or the damage that it is causing.

Viewers have sent us photos and videos from the scene, you can check them out below:

Video Courtesy: Irene Hale

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.