DEVELOPING: Ongoing police situation in Belcourt

UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: The Bureau of Indian Affairs confirms the suspect is in custody.

KX News is tracking an apparent standoff in Belcourt involving the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Minot SWAT Team, and several other agencies.

The Executive Director of Turtle Mountain Housing Authority says the incident is happening near the Kent Addition on the east end of Belcourt.

According to a source at the scene, a suspect is not yet in custody.

Details on the nature of the incident are limited for now.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as they become available, on air and online.