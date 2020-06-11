DEVELOPING: Ongoing police situation in Belcourt

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: The Bureau of Indian Affairs confirms the suspect is in custody.

KX News is tracking an apparent standoff in Belcourt involving the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Minot SWAT Team, and several other agencies.

The Executive Director of Turtle Mountain Housing Authority says the incident is happening near the Kent Addition on the east end of Belcourt.

According to a source at the scene, a suspect is not yet in custody.

Details on the nature of the incident are limited for now.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as they become available, on air and online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11"

Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

Musicians during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians during COVID-19"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"

ASD Voucher Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASD Voucher Program"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on WHO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on WHO"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Siren Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Siren Trouble"

Picnic in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic in Minot"

Magic City Discovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Discovery Center"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge