Devils Lake bans sale of vaping products to customers under 21

Devils Lake is the first city in North Dakota to ban the sale of vaping products to customers under 21 years old.

The city commission made the decision earlier this month.

Lake Region District Health workers say they’ve noticed an increase in vaping at Central Middle School and Devils Lake High School.

Some children are vaping as young as 11 years old.

The mayor says the ban is a step in the right direction.

“You know really it affects our youth and if there’s anything we can do to protect them and make the product less available to them I think it’s a plus for the community.”

The ban will take effect starting January 1.



Penalties for violating the ordinance are around $50 for customers and $500 for sellers.