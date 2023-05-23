DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KXNET) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Devils Lake Police Department, and the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (NDDOCR) are asking for your help in locating a high-risk sex offender.

According to a news release from NDDOCR, 23-year-old Christopher Morrison removed his global positioning monitoring bracelet and no longer can be accounted for or located.

Morrison was last seen wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt with a black t-shirt underneath, a black hat, and white and black shoes leafing the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake around midnight on Monday, May 22.

He is Native American, 5’11”, 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

His current whereabouts are unknown, but he has ties to Fargo, Fort Yates, and possibly Rapid City, SD.

Morrison is on supervision for Failure to Register as Sexual Offender, which is a Class C Felony.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you should contact your local law enforcement agency or the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 662-0708, the Devils Lake Police Department at (701) 662-0770, or the Devils Lake Parole and Probation office at (701) 662-1350.