The Devils Lake Police department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

14-years-old Shelby Stevenson ran away from her home in Devils lake last week and has not been seen or heard from since.

The police department facebook page says Stevenson is about 5 foot 3 and 115 pounds.



She has brown eyes and her hair dyed black.

They are urging anybody with information regarding Shelby Stevenson’s whereabouts to contact the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-5323.