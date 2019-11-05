It’s Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month and people with diabetes are at risk for vision loss and blindness. But, doctors say you can detect your potential for vision loss early before it is too late.

According to Prevent Blindness America, diabetes is the leading cause of new cases of blindness in adults.

If you have diabetes, any sudden change in vision is very important. You need to watch for things like new floaters, blurry vision and changes in your side vision.

Bismarck Optometrist Brian Beattie said you should get yearly ‘dilated eye’ exams. These will discover small diabetic changes early on. And, Diabetes can affect your eyes, regardless of whether you have Type 1 or Type 2.

“It affects circulation, so small blood vessels are affected. So, the kidneys are one of the things that are affected and also the eyes. It’s important because tiny blood vessels in the eye are in the clear vision portion of the eye can have severe changes quickly with those circulation changes,” said Beattie, OD at Eyes on Bismarck.

The American Diabetes Association reports more than 30 million people, or nine percent of the U.S. population, have diabetes.