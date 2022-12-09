GARRISON, N.D. (KXNET) — A festival that continues to increase in popularity, and rightfully so, as they have a production of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ a double-decker bus that you can ride on and carriage rides that you can enjoy.

The Charles Dickens era refuses to die in a town of about 1,500 people.

The Dickens Village Festival in Garrison has been a beloved event for not only the locals but for people from across North Dakota, Montana, and Canada.

Beginning Thanksgiving week, the Dickens Village Festival takes you back in time to the era of Charles Dickens and runs for three consecutive Fridays and Saturdays.

With that being said, this weekend is the last weekend you can stop by.

The shows during the festival do range anywhere from $10 to $55, depending on the show you go see.

So once again if you want to attend the Dickens Village festival be sure to come out on December 9 and 10.