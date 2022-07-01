DICKEY COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — A pickup and two school buses were involved in a crash that resulted in one person injured.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup was slowing down to make a left turn on Highway 281, about 8 miles north of Ellendale, when a school bus hit the brakes and swerved right into the ditch to avoid hitting another school bus, in front of it.

The second bus hit the ditch, striking an embankment at the intersection of 89th Street, Southeast.

The bus went over that embankment and hit a highway sign and entered the ditch again.

Troopers say it sustained front-end damage from entering the ditch, a second time.

The driver of the school bus was transported by ambulance to Ellendale airport, where Care Flight transported the driver to Avera Hospital in Aberdeen, SD to be treated for the injuries sustained in the crash.

Neither school bus had passengers.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol