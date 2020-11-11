Dickey’s Barbeque Pit in Minot holding donation drive to give kids presents for Christmas

A Minot restaurant is looking to make Christmas a bit brighter this year for a few kids.

Now until the week of Christmas, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is asking the community to stop in and donate toys, clothes and other gifts.

Once everything is collected, staff members will distribute the donations to kids in need around the community.

The manager of the restaurant says in years past, they’ve collected hundreds of items and hope to do things even bigger this time around.

“This year we’re trying to push the drive to be even better than ever before. We’re going to do a Black Friday drawing special to get people to come in and with any donation, they’ll receive a free dessert and also get put in for a drawing,” General Manager Jesse Nelson said.

Items can be donated between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.