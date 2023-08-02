DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Some North Dakota towns are growing rapidly, and one is keeping on top of its growth in many different ways.

The Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in Dickinson officially cut the ribbon on its new runway. This is just the first of many stages in the airport’s renovation project, which also includes a new terminal, taxiways, and parking lots.

Officials say that this update marks an improvement for the entire Dickinson community as it will allow for larger planes to land at the airport.

“During the height of the oil boom in 2014, Dickinson was seeing heavy jets serve our area,” said Kelly Braun, the airport manager at the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport. “We needed to upgrade our runway to be able to accommodate those larger aircraft — in the length of the runway, the width of the runway, and the load-bearing capacity of the runway.”

The renovation is projected to continue through 2027 and will cost over $40 million; $25 million will be from federal funding.