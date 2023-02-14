DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dickinson Board of Adjustment came together to discuss off-street parking requirements for daycares, with the childcare centers receiving a big win in the city.

Daycare facilities are already a big topic of discussion in North Dakota, but the logistics of managing these establishments can be tough.

This week, the board was asked to reduce the required 11 off-street parking spaces for a daycare service to four because some daycares in the area thought the 11 off-street parking space requirement was too difficult to attain.

Happy Campers Daycare originally came to the board asking for zero off-street parking spaces, but when that was denied, they came back — this time, asking for four.

“That is actually all our building has for current parking after the city lot was sold and Ponderosa’s parking lot,” said Happy Campers’ Owner Krista Brandt. “We’re just asking that you approve four private spaces. Our outdoor space will, unfortunately, be cut in half, and only allow five to 10 children to play.”

Megan VanSon, owner of Artistic Exchange Dance Studio, and the previous occupant of that building also shared their stories of how hard it is for the location to meet these steep requirements — especially after the city sold a neighboring parking lot to another business.

“Daycares in this town have to jump through hoops left and right regardless,” stated VanSon. “This should be one less thing that they have to deal with to bring a much-needed service to the community.”

VanSon also argued that the best thing to do for Dickinson daycares was to eliminate off-street parking requirements entirely. The main reason for the parking requirement was for the safety of the children.

If the daycare is located on a dangerous corner traffic-wise, for instance, it would be great to know kids and families have safe places to park near the daycare.

But VanSon says after her multiple attempts to lower the speed limit in that part of the street, nothing was done — so to her, it does not seem like the city is putting the children’s safety first.

“There’s just too much in that area for your guys to use the excuse of the safety of children,” added VanSon. “The safety of children was compromised for the last five years, and nothing was done.”

The Dickinson Board of Adjustment unanimously approved the motion, now allowing Happy Campers Daycare to have four off-street parking spaces.

Since the sale of the parking lot, the board was also made aware of other nearby businesses that may be put in the same situation as the daycare. They will address these concerns at a later date.