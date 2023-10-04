DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — With the cold weather coming quickly, winter activities will soon be available for families, and for those who truly adore chilly competition, a proposal in Dickinson aims to provide more support to one frozen folly.

An outdoor ice rink for the winter months has been one of the most requested activities by the residents of Dickinson — and as such, it only stands to reason that the Legacy Square Ice Rink was a topic of interest in this week’s city commission meeting.

During the planning process in Dickinson, the commission decided to use synthetic ice for the construction of the rink, which is easier to maintain.

Putting aside this worry, though, the city still has some concerns regarding the project, especially when it comes to its staffing and storage.

“There are currently staff in place for upkeep and maintenance in Legacy Square,” said the President of the city’s DID Board Kristi Schwartz. “They will be completing snow removal even without an ice skating rink, and it would be the same with it. It just needs to be shoveled off when it snows. Weekend maintenance could be done by volunteers or part-time staff hired for the skate rental and concessions. It is recommended snow be removed off of an ice skating rink within 24 hours.”

The commission says the ice rink won’t be ready by this upcoming winter. However, it will almost certainly be ready in time for the snowy season of 2024/2025.