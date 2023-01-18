DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Some construction will be on the docket for Dickinson very soon.

Red Rock Ford car dealership is looking to move, but a zone change will have to happen first.

The property in question is about 43 acres and it’s located at 272 34th Street West.

The applicant wants to move the Red Rock Ford car dealership and service operation from its current location on Interstate 94 Business Loop East onto 272 34th Street West.

However, there is a portion of the lot that is limited industrial, which means the city would have to rezone the property to General Commercial or General Industry.

“There is a portion that is changing from limited industrial to GC and GI. So previously, this area tapered to GC and LI. We would like to get rid of that limited industrial and extend the GC in what is going to be lot one in the replat application,” said Andrew Schrank from Highland Engineering.

City commissioners voted in favor of the approval of rezoning the lot. Parts of the land will also be for sale soon, so if you like the location and you’re looking for an opportunity in Dickinson, that’s an option.