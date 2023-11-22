DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — More transportation updates are coming to Dickinson, and the Dickinson City Commission met this week to discuss these new plans from the city.

The total cost for the updates to the roads and transportation will be just under $500,000.

The city wants to work with both the North Dakota Department of Transportation and KLJ Engineering to make these city projects a reality.

There will be new roads, features, and safety measures that will make traveling through the city easier and better. But to do this, the city development staff wants a special three-way contract with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and KLJ Engineering.

“Currently, these are two separate documents. In this case, the intent is to bring those together to build some cohesion, then make them a single overall document,” said Engineer and Community Development Director, Josh Skluzacek.

Dickinson City Commission did approve the motion for the three-way contract. The three-entity team will develop the projects and start these changes soon.