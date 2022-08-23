DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Dickinson is a growing city.

In fact, Dickinson State University is currently building a brand new sports complex, and more businesses are coming to the area every year.

According to Carter Fong, executive director of Dickinson’s Chamber of Commerce, a lot of tourism is coming to Dickinson because of its proximity to Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

However, Fong says what makes a city like Dickinson special is despite its growth, the city keeps its small-town culture.

“Dickinson is big enough to offer all kinds of retail, commercial, and recreational opportunities to people of all ages and at the same time have that small town feel,” said Fong.