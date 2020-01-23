Dickinson fire captain funeral arrangements made

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Funeral arrangements have been made for Hilary Hartman, the Dickinson fire captain who passed on Monday.

Liturgy of the Word service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson with Deacon Al Schwindt celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation for Hartman will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the funeral home with a rosary and vigil being held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue at 8 a.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Dickinson Fire Department.

To see Hartman’s obituary and service, CLICK HERE.

Hartman served the Dickinson community for 32 years. First as a volunteer firefighter, then as full-time.

Both the Dickinson Fire and Police Departments shared memories of Hartman on Facebook.

“A great Friend, Firefighter, Captain, Mentor, and Brother has passed away. Thank you for all you did during your 32 years of service for our department, our members, and our community #22,” the Dickinson Fire Department’s post read.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Hilary’s family, both in soul and soot,” the Dickinson Police Department’s post read. “He will be greatly missed, but his gentle and quiet nature will always be remembered.”

