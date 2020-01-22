Dickinson Fire Captain passes after battle with cancer

The Dickinson community is mourning after Dickinson Fire Captain Hilary Hartman passed after a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post from the Dickinson Fire and Police Departments.

Hartman served the Dickinson community for 32 years. First as a volunteer firefighter, then as full-time.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Hilary’s family, both in soul and soot,” the Dickinson Police Department’s post read. “He will be greatly missed, but his gentle and quiet nature will always be remembered.”

“A great Friend, Firefighter, Captain, Mentor, and Brother has passed away. Thank you for all you did during your 32 years of service for our department, our members, and our community #22,” the Dickinson Fire Department’s post read.

We will share the service information when it’s available.