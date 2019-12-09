Dickinson Fire Department asks residents to Adopt-A-Hydrant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With snow beginning to pile up, the Dickinson Fire Department wants to remind everyone of their annual Adopt-A-Hydrant Campaign.

By “adopting” a hydrant near your work or in your neighborhood, you can help clear snow and ice from around hydrants, which reduces the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that the fire department can readily find and access the hydrant.

By helping the fire department, they said you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency.

In order to keep hydrants accessible this winter, they said to remove any snow and ice from around the hydrant, clear a 3-foot perimeter around the hydrant for firefighters to work and clear a path from the hydrant to the street.

To see the hydrant’s in the city and to Adopt-A-Hydrant, CLICK HERE.

If you need a tutorial to adopt a hydrant, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Coyote Catalog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyote Catalog"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9"

Arctic Air Highlights The Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The Week"

Meals on Wheels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Snow"

Military Housing Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Housing Concerns"

Student Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Delegates"

Refugee Meeting Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting Update"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8"

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge