Dickinson Fire Department asks residents to Adopt-A-Hydrant

With snow beginning to pile up, the Dickinson Fire Department wants to remind everyone of their annual Adopt-A-Hydrant Campaign.

By “adopting” a hydrant near your work or in your neighborhood, you can help clear snow and ice from around hydrants, which reduces the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that the fire department can readily find and access the hydrant.

By helping the fire department, they said you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency.

In order to keep hydrants accessible this winter, they said to remove any snow and ice from around the hydrant, clear a 3-foot perimeter around the hydrant for firefighters to work and clear a path from the hydrant to the street.

To see the hydrant’s in the city and to Adopt-A-Hydrant, CLICK HERE.

If you need a tutorial to adopt a hydrant, CLICK HERE.