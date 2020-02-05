Dickinson Holds its State of the City

The City of Dickinson held it’s annual State of the City luncheon on Tuesday to hear what the future holds.

The people in charge of Dickinson covered many topics in their state of the city agenda, but the main focus was the city’s debt and how they could overcome it.

“Majority of our debt came from those infrastructure projects. There was a lot of roads that were put in. There was new bridges. We had expansion into our airport that’s part of that debt. That’s where most of the debt for the city of Dickinson has been incurred,” shared Scott Decker, Mayor of Dickinson.

As a growing city, the city looks to expand by adding schools in the future and businesses.

Mayor Decker said that Dickinson brings a lot to not just western North Dakota, but the entire state.

“Dickinson is an example of a very diverse economy. We have manufacturing, we have agriculture, we have energy production. And we are a prime example of a city that incorporates and works with all those different entities,” said Decker.

Before Mayor Decker spoke, Gov. Doug Burgum shared some words about population growth across North Dakota.

He stressed the importance of people young and old making sure they’re counted in the coming census.

“Over the next decade from 2020 to 2030, it’s estimated that the existing federal programs will drive into our state over $19,000 per person,” explained Burgum.

Gov. Burgum also touched on the growth in the economy and the number of jobs available in the state.

He said jobs are not the problem in the state of North Dakota — getting those jobs filled is the issue.

Burgum wants people across the country to understand of all the opportunities our state has to offer.