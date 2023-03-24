DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Dickinson is going to host the King of the North Powerlifting Competition from March 31 to April 2.

The King of the North is North Dakota’s first-ever three-day United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) powerlifting competition. Top athletes are going to compete in squat, bench, and deadlift.

According to a news release, it’s going to happen at the West River Ice Center as there will be more than 100 competitors from North Dakota and other states.

The Pit Strength & Fitness of Dickinson is going to be the host gym. Doors are going to open at 7 a.m. and it’s scheduled to happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

This competition is a family-friendly event and is open for people to come to watch. There will be vendors, a bounce house, food, drinks, and more.

The United States Powerlifting Association is a leading powerlifting organization in the U.S. The mission is to provide education, gym affiliation, and powerlifting competition of uniform high quality which is available to all athletes who meet the criteria for membership.

If you would like more information, you can contact The Pit Strength & Fitness at (406) 370-3868.