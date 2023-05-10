DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, May 10, high schoolers had to chance to get some hands-on experience at the Dickinson T-4 Summit.

This was the first year the T4 Summit was hosted in Dickinson. The program introduces students to workforce skills and training and provides networking opportunities with local industry leaders.

Officials with the event say this is a great way for students to discover different job opportunities and get excited about the future.

“We had students that were able to practice welding,” said Trinity High School Guidance Counselor, Heather Schieno. “So, these are things that you don’t really know. You don’t really know until you’ve had the chance to experience it, and then it gets them excited.”

Officials with T-4 Summit say North Dakota is a great place to live and work — and it’s important to show students that you can thrive right here at home.