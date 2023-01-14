DICKINSON N.D. (KXNET) — City officials came together for a commission meeting today to talk about what is coming to town.

The President of the Dickinson city commission started their commission meeting with a proclamation for Giving Hearts Day, coming up on February 9. This day promotes online giving, volunteering, and donation of goods to non-profits in Dickinson.

“These charities have demonstrated a need for collaboration and resources, and have joined together for this 24 hour fundraiser event that is dedicated to inspiring online donations for charities at givingheartsday.org,” said Scott Decker, Dickinson City Commission President.

After the proclamation, Decker called on the businesses and community members celebrate this day with appropriate activities and programs.