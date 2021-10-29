Dickinson man arrested following late night shooting that injures 1

A Dickinson man is in custody, charged with shooting another man late Thursday night.

Shortly before midnight October 28, Dickinson patrol officers were dispatched to the St. Alexius Hospital emergency department to take a report of a male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim described an altercation he had with a 30-year-old male earlier in the evening while walking in the 700 block of West Villard.

During the altercation, the man drew a handgun and fired several rounds at the victim and then fled, according to police. A third male assisted the injured man by transporting him to the hospital. Authorities believe all three men know each other.

The alleged shooter was located an hour later and taken to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson where he was booked on charges of felony aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

The wounds sustained by the victim are believed to be non-life-threatening.