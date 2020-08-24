Dickinson man killed in 3-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 85 south of Watford City

A 25-year-old Dickinson man was killed early Monday morning south of Watford City in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 85.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Dickinson man, driving an F-150, was heading north when the vehicle apparently crossed the centerline of the road and struck the side of a semi hauling an oversize load.

After striking the semi, the F-150 spun out into the ditch.

Flying debris from the collision hit a car traveling behind the semi. The driver of that vehicle, a 40-year-old woman from Watford City, was not injured.

The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old man from Westminster, South Carolina, was also not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld pending family notifications.